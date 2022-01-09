College Football Playoff National Championship game: Alabama-Georgia preview, how to watch & more

Alabama and Georgia will meet for the college football national championship on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The national title game is a rematch of the SEC Championship in December and also a rematch of the 2017-18 national championship between the two schools in which Tua Tagovailoa sparked a comeback and the Crimson Tide won the game in overtime, 26-23.

Alabama is in its fifth national title game since the dawn of the College Football Playoff. The team trounced Cincinnati in the semifinal to get here. The Crimson Tide, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young, only has one blemish on their record – an upset by Texas A&M.

Young, a sophomore has 4,503 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes this season. He leads an offense that has seen dominance from Brian Robinson Jr., who has rushed for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Jameson Williams, who has 75 catches for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns. John Metchie III leads the team in receptions with 96 and has 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns but may not play in the title game due to injury.

Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o leads the team with 105 tackles and fellow linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has come on strong this season with 17.5 sacks. Several Alabama defensive backs are tied with three interceptions – DeMarcco Hellams, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Jordan Battle.

Georgia’s defense is one of the fiercest in college football.

The Bulldogs’ loss to Alabama last month was their only of the season and the 41 points they allowed in the defeat was the most they allowed all season. Before that, it was 17 points in a 41-17 win over Tennessee.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean leads with team with 69 tackles and he leads with six sacks. Alabama will also have to contend with Jordan Davis who finished his senior season as the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy winner.

Georgia will have to rely on Stetson Bennett to push the offense to the next level to get past Alabama. Bennett has 2,638 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns this season. Running back Zamir White has 772 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. James Cook ran for 651 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Tight end Brock Bowers leads the team with 52 catches for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Overall, Alabama’s dominance over college football has been talked about the most. Nick Saban is going for his seventh championship as head coach of the Crimson Tide and 16th in school history. Georgia hasn’t won a national championship since 1980. A win over Alabama would be a big upset.

Here are some other things you should know.

