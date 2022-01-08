Georgia's Stetson Bennett admits he gave up smartphone for tech relic

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett may never know the allure of a BlackBerry phone, but there was something about an ordinary flip phone he thought would help him out a bit.

Bennett revealed Saturday in his media availability two days before the national championship game against Alabama he bought the relic from the 2000s over the summer to help him try to stop aimlessly using his smartphone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Apparently a lot of old people still use them. I used to spend an hour on my phone every day, doing what? Nothing, nothing that was going to help me remember what I just did. And I’ve thought about this before, I’ve thought about it for years. I was like, I’ve got all this stuff to do, all this important stuff. Let’s try not to let anything get in the way of that focus and go get a flip phone," he said, via The Athletic.

The senior quarterback from Blackshear, Georgia, didn’t rule out returning to a smartphone.

ALABAMA’S BRYCE YOUNG DISHES ON RECRUITMENT PROCESS, WHAT MADE NICK SABAN DIFFERENT

"I probably will. I’m not going to be some nomad. Unless I decide to, I don’t know," he said.

Bennett and the Bulldogs will have to do something very few have done since 2007: defeat Alabama in the national championship.

Since Nick Saban took over as coach at Alabama that year, the Crimson Tide have won three BCS championships and three titles in the College Football Playoff era in five appearances.

Alabama beat Georgia in the 2017 season’s national title game in overtime, 26-23.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday’s national championship will be played in Indianapolis with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.