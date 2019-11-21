5 college football players suspended over racist messages, including KKK photo

Five members of an NCAA Division III football team were suspended after a screenshot of a racist Snapchat conversation surfaced.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football team is also under investigation stemming from the message, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. The first message referenced a BME or Black Male Empowerment meeting and a picture of KKK members burning a cross.

“For all who can't make the BME meeting, (name of student) and I are holding WME tonight at 7,” the message read, with WME written to mean White Male Empowerment.

According to the Journal-Sentinel, a second message referred to a player as “the great wizard.”

“Blugolds, today a thread of racist messages that included a photograph of a burning cross was used to target members of the @BMEMPOWERMENT group,” school chancellor Jim C. Schmidt wrote in a tweet Monday. “Our campus will not tolerate this racist action. I have asked the Dean of Students Office to investigate and take appropriate action.”

Schmidt told the newspaper Wednesday that he was “thoroughly disgusted, disappointed and angered” over the incident and that the actions would not be tolerated. He didn’t specify about the potential discipline the players could receive.

The players were not identified.

Wisconsin-Eau Claire finished the season 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The team dropped the last five games of the season.