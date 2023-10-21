Expand / Collapse search
Rob Gronkowski

College football game renamed ‘LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk’ as four-time champion partners with Sofi Stadium

Gronkowski retired from the NFL in 2021

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Rob Gronkowski is getting a college football bowl game. 

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, announced Saturday that the LA Bowl has been renamed the "LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk" after SoFi and Gronkowski entered into a multi-year agreement. 

A view of SoFi Stadium

A exterior view at SoFi Stadium prior to a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers on October 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California.  (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The game, which features the top team from the Mountain West versus the Pac-12’s number five selection, was previously named the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. 

"Football has brought me so many incredible opportunities, and I’m thrilled to return to college football as the host of my very own bowl game," said Gronkowski. "We are going to light up college football bowl season. This game is going to be epic, so I better see everyone at the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk at SoFi Stadium on December 16!"

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion, will serve as the official host of the game and preside over the coin toss and trophy presentation, where he will present the LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk championship belt to the winning team. 

"Rob is larger than life and an outstanding representation of football at the highest level," said Chris Sloan, head of global partnerships, SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park and LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, according to the SoFi press release. "The LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk continues to merge the world of competitive sports with top-notch entertainment, and we cannot wait for the fans to experience college bowl season with Rob Gronkowski." 

Rob Gronkowski as a Fox analyst

Football: NFC Championship: Fox broadcaster Rob Gronkowski looks on during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers game at Lincoln Financial Stadium, Philadelphia, on January 29, 2023. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Gronkowski played in the Las Vegas Bowl, now known as the LA Bowl, in 2008 with the Arizona Wildcats against BYU.  

He retired for the second time following the conclusion of the 2021 season after spending 11 years in the NFL. 

"I’m done. I’m washed up right now," Gronkowski told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I can't go any more, man."

Gronk still hits the gym plenty, but admittedly only to "look like I can play every once in a while."

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrate a touchdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

"I'm frickin' going through the car wash to get extra shiny these days," he says. "I like to be in shape, though, still. I love to work out and get those endorphins going."

"But no, I’m good. I put my 11 years in, my man. I put my 11 years in and had a great 11 years."

Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots before spending two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he and Brady won their fourth rings. 

