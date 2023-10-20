Tom Brady pokes fun at Peyton Manning's bad flight story as rivalry continues

When Peyton Manning revealed a recent flight debacle on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady couldn't hold back making a comment on social media that shows their rivalry is still very much alive after they both retired.

Manning told McAfee and his gang about a recent Delta flight during which he was freezing cold in the back of the plane. And in Brady's defense, Manning brought Brady's name up first.

"I was on a Delta flight the other night," Manning said. "I was in 36F. Has Tom sat in 36F on a Delta flight?"

Manning went on to explain how cold he got sitting in the exit row.

"They put me in an exit row, Pat, which was great because of the legroom," Manning said. "But I swear the door was open. I was cold as I've ever been. I've played some cold-weather games. I've been in Green Bay, played in New England."

That's when Brady stepped in on X.

"I'm sure the temperature was perfect," Brady wrote with a video from the show. "Peyton could never handle life outside the dome…"

Manning played 13 of his 17 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, and McAfee was a teammate as the team's punter. Their home games were at Lucas Oil Stadium, an indoor stadium. Some critics have argued Manning could never perform outside a dome, especially during cold-weather months.

Manning and Brady faced each other 17 times in their careers with Brady winning 11 of the matchups.

It was just a playful jab between two of the best signal-callers in NFL history. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring last season. Manning won the Super Bowl once with the Colts and once with the Denver Broncos, which came during his final year in 2015.

But even with Manning retiring after winning it all that year, Brady continued to take shots at him. In 2021, Brady was in attendance when Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I just need to make sure he's really done," Brady said on X. "Can't risk this guy coming back…"