Colin Kaepernick's former teammate believes all 32 teams, including his, could use quarterback

Colin Kaepernick’s former teammate Eric Reid said Sunday that all 32 NFL teams, including the Carolina Panthers, could use the quarterback on their team and his weekend workout proved it.

Reid made the comments after the Panthers’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where Kyle Allen threw four interceptions. Allen was named the starter after Cam Newton went down with a foot injury.

COLIN KAEPERNICK'S WORKOUT SPARKS WAR OF WORDS BETWEEN STEPHEN A. SMITH, ERIC REID

“Wait and see. All 32 teams could benefit from having a quarterback like Colin on their team. So now we wait and see,” Reid told reporters, according to the Charlotte Observer. “I think we could use Colin’s help, I think every team could use Colin’s help. I would definitely be excited if he were here.”

Reid was asked whether the Panthers needed a new quarterback, despite Allen only picking up his third career loss.

“You can’t blame Kyle for [the loss],” Reid said. “But again I stand by what I said. I think Colin could help our team.”

Reid attended Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta on Saturday to support his close friend. He was among the first people to kneel during the national anthem with Kaepernick during the two players’ time with the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers didn’t send an official representative to the showcase.

COLIN KAEPERNICK SWITCHES WORKOUT LOCATION AT LAST MINUTE, REPS HIT NFL OVER 'PROCESS'

“The whole goal of this was to show everyone that Colin is ready to play this game,” Reid said. “He took his workout to a different location, and he showed that. He proved that. It was reported that his arm was elite. It’s always been that way.

“So why is the NFL, why is Jay-Z, why are all these other pundits trying to slander Colin? For him protecting himself and wanting transparency. The goal is accomplished, Colin proved that he can play his game. He proved he can throw the ball. Elite, that’s what an NFL executive said.”

Kaepernick has not played a down of football since the 2016 season. In that season, he threw for 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He played in 12 games that year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Through 69 career games, Kaepernick has racked up 12,271 passing yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.