Colin Kaepernick switches workout location at last minute, reps hit NFL over 'process'

Representatives for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick called an audible less than an hour before he was scheduled to work out for 25 NFL teams Saturday, moving the session to a high school in Riverdale, Ga. from the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch, 60 miles away.

The workout was pushed back an hour to 4 p.m. ET, presumably to give NFL scouts time to make it to the new location. However, the Associated Press reported that a number of scouts had already gone inside the Falcons' indoor training facility when word came of the change.

In a statement tweeted by ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Kaepernick reps Ben Meiselas and Jeff Nalley said the change in location to facilitate "a transparent and open process."

"From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one," Meiselas and Nalley wrote. "Most recently, the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick's representatives.

"Additionally, Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency," the statement continued. "The NFL denied this request. Based on the prior conduct by the league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today. Mr. Kaepernick looks forward to seeing the representatives from the clubs today."

The NFL had no immediate comment on the claims by Kaepernick's representatives.

Earlier this week, the league announced that 11 teams had committed to attend the workout: Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, the New York Giants, the New York Jets, Tampa Bay, and Washington. A statement announcing the attendees concluded by noting that the league "will send video of the workout and interview [of Kaepernick] to all 32 teams, including head coaches and general managers."

Kaepernick, 32, has not played since 2016 when he suited up for the San Francisco 49ers. He helped start a wave of protests regarding social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the national anthem at games.