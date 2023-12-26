Expand / Collapse search
Colin Kaepernick doesn't celebrate Christmas, girlfriend reveals what they do for presents

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the 2016 season

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick revealed on his girlfriend’s podcast last week that they do not celebrate Christmas.

Nessa Diab’s co-host, Katrina B, on the "Nessa Off Air" podcast asked Kaepernick what he was getting for Nessa for Christmas. That was when he told her they do not celebrate the holiday.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa in France

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa attend the "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" - hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

"We don’t celebrate Christmas," he said.

Nessa explained that they do something else instead of giving each other gifts.

"No, I’ll tell you what. We don’t give each other gifts. I think for Colin and I, we just enjoy really great experiences with each other year round," she said.

Katrina, who works with Kaepernick on several of his off-the-field projects including the Know Your Rights Camp and his publishing company, said she wanted her partner, DJ Tone Def, to at least pretend that he likes the gifts that she gets for him.

Colin Kaepernick in Vegas

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Nov. 18, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Kym Illman/Getty Images)

"If that’s the energy you guys are on, and you guys both understand it, I think it’s fine," Kratina said. "And if someone wants to go the extra mile and give a gift, that’s cool too. But you shouldn’t feel bad if you didn’t give them anything. 

"So we’re not going presents with our significant others. You don’t do that. I actually don’t do that. We don’t even celebrate anniversaries. We don’t do any of it."

Nessa said Katrina got DJ Tone Def gifts, but he would ask her to take them back. Katrina said she would get gifts from him and use them even if she did not love them.

Kaepernick and Nessa in 2019

Nessa and Colin Kaepernick attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/WireImage)

"Why can’t he fake it for me too?" she wondered.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.