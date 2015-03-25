Cody Green accounts for 3 TDs in leading Tulsa to a 34-20 win over UTEP

Cody Green threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead Tulsa over UTEP 34-20 Saturday night.

Green scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give Tulsa (2-4, 1-1 Conference USA) a two-touchdown lead. He also threw TD passes of 24 and 35 yards to give the Golden Hurricane a 21-3 lead in the second quarter.

Green finished 14 of 17 for 226 yards.

Autrey Golden returned the second half opening kickoff 100 yards for a UTEP (1-5, 0-3) touchdown — his second 100-yard kickoff return of the season. He is the first UTEP player with four kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Jameill Showers connected with Jordan Leslie for a 71-yard touchdown pass to pull the Miners within 7 with one quarter remaining. Showers, who had thrown for 602 yards in his previous two games, was held to 166 passing yards.