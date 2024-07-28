Coco Gauff reveals some teammates left Olympic Village for hotels after video shows cramped conditions

American tennis star Coco Gauff revealed a dire bathroom situation while she and her teammates were at the Olympic Village in Paris at the start of the Summer Games on Saturday.

Gauff posted a TikTok video showing the cramped situation with her teammates.

"10 girls, two bathrooms," she screen-capped the video, which showed several women doing their hair and makeup and trying to get ready in several rooms.

Gauff wrote in a separate comment, "all the tennis girls moved to a hotel except me. so now just 5 girls two bathrooms."

The tennis star said she borrowed a mattress topper from the archery team to help her sleep on the cardboard beds.

The Olympic Village has been a hot topic ahead of the Paris Olympics. The apparently cramped conditions were one thing, but the no air conditioning rule sparked another problem.

Paris 2024 organizers didn’t put air conditioning units inside rooms in the village. A cooling system was put together, using naturally cold water from 70 meters deep that will be circulated in the flooring of the buildings to reduce the temperature in the apartments.

The decision is part of the organizing committee’s goal to cut the carbon footprint of the Paris Games by half and stage the most sustainable Olympics to date by installing a special technology to use natural sources to keep everyone cool even during a potential heat wave.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee allowed its athletes to bring personal cooling units.

