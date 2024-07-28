Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Coco Gauff reveals some teammates left Olympic Village for hotels after video shows cramped conditions

The Olympic Village was put on blast on social media

Ryan Gaydos
Published
American tennis star Coco Gauff revealed a dire bathroom situation while she and her teammates were at the Olympic Village in Paris at the start of the Summer Games on Saturday.

Gauff posted a TikTok video showing the cramped situation with her teammates.

Coco Gauff takes a selfie

Coco Gauff poses with members of the U.S. Team in Paris, during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images)

"10 girls, two bathrooms," she screen-capped the video, which showed several women doing their hair and makeup and trying to get ready in several rooms.

Gauff wrote in a separate comment, "all the tennis girls moved to a hotel except me. so now just 5 girls two bathrooms."

The tennis star said she borrowed a mattress topper from the archery team to help her sleep on the cardboard beds.

Coco Gauff smiles

Coco Gauff speaks to the media ahead of the Olympic Games on July 25, 2024, in Paris. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

PARIS 2024 OFFICIAL BELIEVES OPENING CEREMONY GOAL OF SHOWING COMMUNITY TOLERANCE WAS ACHIEVED DESPITE FUROR

The Olympic Village has been a hot topic ahead of the Paris Olympics. The apparently cramped conditions were one thing, but the no air conditioning rule sparked another problem.

Paris 2024 organizers didn’t put air conditioning units inside rooms in the village. A cooling system was put together, using naturally cold water from 70 meters deep that will be circulated in the flooring of the buildings to reduce the temperature in the apartments.

The decision is part of the organizing committee’s goal to cut the carbon footprint of the Paris Games by half and stage the most sustainable Olympics to date by installing a special technology to use natural sources to keep everyone cool even during a potential heat wave.

Coco Gauff poses for photo

Coco Gauff celebrates her announcement as the U.S. flag bearer at the Team USA Welcome Experience on July 23, 2024 in Paris. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee allowed its athletes to bring personal cooling units.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

