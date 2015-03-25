Cobb, Nelson return to practice for Packers

After missing practice on Wednesday, wide receivers Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson returned to the practice field Thursday as the Green Bay Packers prepare for this weekend's NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cobb, the team's leading receiver during the regular season, missed Wednesday's session because of an illness and was limited on Thursday, but the second-year standout is expected to be ready for Saturday's matchup.

Nelson also looks primed to play against the Niners after returning to the practice field Thursday. Nelson sustained an ankle injury during last weekend's victory, but was able to run several deep routes in practice.

"We'll be good to go come Saturday," Nelson remarked on the team's website. "Guys are ready to go."

Outside linebackers Clay Matthews (knee) and Dezman Moses (hamstring) were listed as limited in Wednesday's session, but both participated fully on Thursday and are expected to be ready for Saturday.

Safety Jerron McMillian returned to practice on Thursday after missing the previous practice due to a personal matter, while running back James Starks, out since early December due to a knee sprain, was a full participant.

Wide receiver Jarrett Boykin (ankle) has missed practice all week and is unlikely to play on Saturday, while defensive end Jerel Worthy remains out with a knee injury he sustained in the regular-season finale.