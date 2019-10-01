Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard showered with boos during Los Angeles Rams game

Kawhi Leonard probably didn’t expect to be showered with boos upon one of his first public appearances as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard attended a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and received a ton of boos from fans in the stands when he was shown on the video board.

Clearly, Los Angeles is still a Lakers town.

Leonard signed a three-year, $103 million deal with the Clippers in the offseason, which includes a player option in 2021. Leonard spurned the Lakers in the process. He also dashed any hopes of a big three in purple and gold by nixing the chance to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Leonard, who won a title last season with the Toronto Raptors, also was able to get the Clippers to make a blockbuster trade for Paul George – who shockingly wanted a trade out of Oklahoma City.

The 28-year-old forward averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Raptors. He earned his third All-Star selection and was the NBA Finals MVP after Toronto defeated the Golden State Warriors to win their first-ever NBA championship.

The Clippers’ preseason begins Friday against the Houston Rockets. Their regular season begins against the Lakers on Oct. 22.