Chiefs' Frank Clark could face up to three years in prison with possession of assault weapon: reports

Frank Clark of the Kansas City Chiefs was charged with possession of an assault weapon, and the star defensive end could potentially face up to three years in prison, according to TMZ Sports .

Clark was reportedly arrested by California Highway Patrol in mid-March and he was caught with the illegal firearm right after midnight. Clark and another man were allegedly driving in a 1993 Toyota Supra after they failed to put a license plate in the front of the car. During the stop, police said that they saw a handgun sticking out of a bag in the back seat of the vehicle, the website reported.

Clark and the man were both arrested after police searched the car and reportedly found two loaded firearms, one of which was a rifle.

A few months later, Clark was arrested on June 20 in Los Angeles after cops discovered that he had possession of an "uzi" submachine gun in his bag, TMZ Sports reported at the time.

Police stated that Clark was pulled over during a routine traffic stop, and that’s when they noticed a duffle bag in his car. TMZ Sports reported that police saw the gun inside the bag, and that’s when they arrested him for felony illegal possession of a firearm. Clark was arrested at 9:20 p.m. and booked into jail the next morning.

TMZ Sports reported citing sources that Clark says the weapon belongs to a member of his security team.

Clark hasn’t been charged for the June incident, but he could face three years in jail for the March incident if he is convicted. Clark will have a hearing in court next week.

Clark was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Chiefs prior to the 2019 NFL season. In 26 starts for Kansas City, the Michigan product piled up 14 sacks and was a Pro Bowler both seasons with the Chiefs. He also made his presence felt during the playoffs for Kansas City as he collected eight postseason sacks over the two-year span.

This isn’t the first time Clark has had legal trouble.

In 2014, Clark was charged with domestic abuse, and as a result of it, was kicked off the Michigan football team. His charge pleaded down to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Clark is in the middle of a five-year, $104 million contract with Kansas City.