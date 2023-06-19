Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Chris Paul 'surprised' about Suns trade, says he learned about deal from son's text

Paul spent 3 seasons with Suns

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chris Paul appeared to be included in a trade to the Washington Wizards in a deal that would send three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

The blockbuster deal was being finalized, according to multiple reports over the weekend. Paul on Monday appeared on ABC’s "Good Morning America" to promote his new book and said he was as surprised as anyone to learn he was a part of the package set for Washington.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chris Paul vs the Nuggets

Injured Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul watches the game against the Denver Nuggets during Game 4 of the NBA playoffs at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 7, 2023. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

"I was surprised, too," Paul said. "I found out on the plane, yesterday, flying here for this. In this league, anything can happen, so you just figure out what's next."

Paul went from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Suns before the start of the 2020-2021 season and instantly turned the Suns into a contender. He helped Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals only to fall to the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the only time he has made the Finals.

In a separate interview with the New York Times published Monday, Paul said that new team owner Mat Ishbia and Isiah Thomas, who is close with the billionaire owner, "wanted to go in a different direction."

NBA STAR BRADLEY BEAL'S WIFE SHARES CRYPTIC MESSAGE AFTER REPORTED DEAL TO THE SUNS

Chris Paul vs the Clippers

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul controls the ball during Game 4 of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

"It’s just – it’s tough. Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be," he told the newspaper.

"But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction."

The trade hasn’t been made official yet. Rumors have suggested the Wizards are not Paul’s final destination and that he could be waived or even flipped to a different team.

Last season, Paul played in 59 games. He averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists. He’s been an All-Star three out of the last four seasons.

Chris Paul dribbles

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul moves the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during Game 5 the NBA playoffs, April 25, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York/File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 38-year-old will be entering his 19th NBA season in 2023-2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.