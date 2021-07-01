Chris Paul gets to first NBA Finals appearance after going on 'don't lose' mission

Chris Paul will finally get a taste of the NBA Finals after the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers in six games to win the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Paul, a 16-year veteran, will be making his first appearance in hopes of winning his first NBA title. The 11-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection scored 41 points in the Suns’ victory.

His emotions after the game were palpable.

He immediately hugged rap star Lil Wayne and Clippers superfan Billy Crystal and then tried to process what he was feeling immediately after as he talked to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

"It’s been a lot of work. Going to a new team. Everybody staying the course. That team fights hard … but damn this feels good," Paul said.

When asked what kind of mission he was on, Paul said: "Don’t lose. Don’t lose mission."

Paul missed the first two games of the series after being in health and safety protocol and played part of the series with torn ligaments in his right hand.

"Hell, man, I experienced COVID. Just a week ago, I was here [in L.A. while quarantining] at home. Couldn't be there with my teammates," he added. "t's been a lot, and I want it not just for myself but for everybody in that locker room."

Now Paul gets a chance to do what the greats who have played for the Suns in the past could not: win an NBA title.

Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson led Phoenix into the Finals in 1993 and lost in six games. Their biggest issue was running into Michael Jordan.

The Suns don’t know who they’ll play just yet. They await the winner of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.