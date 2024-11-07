Mets' pursuit of Juan Soto begins; richest owner in baseball plans to meet with superstar agent: report

The Juan Soto sweepstakes is underway.

Soto is a free agent after putting up one of the best seasons of his career.

He also just turned 26 on the first day of the World Series, which adds to his intrigue as perhaps the most coveted free agent of all time.

There's no question he will get big bucks, and being represented by Scott Boras will help his cause this offseason.

The New York Mets may be the perfect match.

The Mets would never have been in the discussion five years ago. But after the Wilpon family sold the team to Steve Cohen, the Mets are now among the favorites to land Soto.

Cohen is scheduled to meet with Boras in southern California this week, according to the New York Post.

Cohen's net worth is north of $21 billion, making him, by far, the richest owner in baseball. His first splash as an owner was acquiring Francisco Lindor in a trade and signing him to a 10-year, $341 million deal. The Mets had the highest payroll in the majors last season.

After the World Series, Soto said he is open to all 30 teams.

"I feel like every team has the same opportunities when I go into free agency. I don't want to say anyone has an advantage because, at the end of the day, we're gonna look at what they have and how much they want me," Soto said .

By the next morning, 11 teams had reached out to his camp, according to reports.

If you're looking for a baseline, Soto once turned down a 15-year, $440 million deal while he was with the Washington Nationals.

The All-Star outfielder had perhaps his best season hitting in front of Aaron Judge with the New York Yankees. Soto belted a career-high 41 homers, his 109 RBIs were one shy of his career high and his .989 OPS was the highest he has posted in a non-shortened season.

He also hit .327/.469/.633 in the postseason and hit the ALCS-winning home run.

Soto is a four-time All-Star whose 769 walks before turning 26 are, by far, the most in MLB history. Among players who played 500-plus games before turning 26, Soto's .953 OPS is 14th all-time, and everyone ahead of him, aside from Mike Trout, who is still active, is a Hall of Famer.

Soto will undoubtedly set the record for the largest contract ever given to a position player. That number belongs to Trout at $426.5 million.

The only questions are who will sign him, what will his average annual value be (Judge's $40 million is the position player record) and will he beat Shohei Ohtani's $700 million for overall value.

It shouldn't surprise anyone if Cohen does whatever it takes to land Soto.