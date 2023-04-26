Expand / Collapse search
Choosing Nick Bosa over Kyler Murray 'would have gotten me fired,' ex-Cardinals GM says

Murray led the Cardinals to the playoffs as Bosa picked up his first Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2022

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The 2019 NFL Draft was revisited over the last week regarding the Arizona Cardinals selecting Kyler Murray over Nick Bosa as the No. 1 pick at the time.

Last week, former Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said the current San Francisco 49ers defensive end warned him and then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury about drafting Murray over him. Keim went a bit further Tuesday during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show."

Steve Keim on the field

General manager Steve Keim of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 21, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"Well, Kyler got me an extension. Nick Bosa probably would have gotten me fired," Keim said when asked whether he still would choose Murray over Bosa.

He added, "Well, your quarterback position is the guy who can propel your team the quickest. And he did that. Could Nick Bosa have gotten us to an 11-win team that year, two years ago?"

Kyler Murray looks on

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, #1, looks on before the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, for Keim, he lost his job anyway after the 2022 season.

Arizona chose Murray in 2019 right after picking Josh Rosen in the first round in 2018 and supporting the former UCLA standout as Kingsbury took the reins. Murray improved from his rookie season to his sophomore season, earning himself a Pro Bowl selection. He would make the Pro Bowl again in 2021 and lead the Cardinals to the playoffs with an 11-6 record. It was their first playoff appearance since 2015.

Last year, the team tapered off and Murray tore his ACL toward the end of the year.

Bosa is a three-time Pro Bowler and earned an All-Pro selection in 2022. He was named the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year as he led the league with 18.5 sacks.

Nick Bosa on the field

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, #97, runs onto the field during the NFL NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

San Francisco has been on the brink of a Super Bowl appearance two straight seasons.

