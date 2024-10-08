Chiefs' Xavier Worthy scores touchdown, gives ball to mom in sweet moment

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy had one of the sweetest moments of the game on Monday night as the team went on to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 26-13.

Worthy only had one carry on the night, but he made it count. Travis Kelce lined up as the quarterback in wildcat-type formation. He handed the ball off to Worthy, who ran it into the end zone for the three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former Texas Longhorns standout went near the stands and handed the ball off to his mother. They embraced and she went back to her seat. The ESPN broadcast caught Nicky Jones celebrating with the football back in her seat.

It was Worthy’s second rushing touchdown of the season. He showed off his speed in Week 1 for a clutch score against the Baltimore Ravens. He also caught a touchdown in that game against the Ravens. He caught another touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

'MANNINGCAST' GETS AWKWARD AS TAYLOR SWIFT APPEARS ON SCREEN DURING BROADCAST

The 21-year-old’s role is expected to increase with the injury to Rashee Rice. In four games, he has 12 catches on 21 targets for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

In the win against the Saints, the defense appeared to focus more on him and Kelce, which allowed JuJu Smith-Schuster to have an incredible game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs are 5-0 to start the season.