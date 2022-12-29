Chiefs' Travis Kelce speculates on what prompted Mac Jones block on Eli Apple: 'Probably got fed up with it'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce speculated about the motive behind Mac Jones’ low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple over the weekend, adding that a play like that has "no business in the league."

The "dirty play," which Apple called it after the game, came late in the fourth quarter during a fumble recovery return. Jones threw himself in front of Apple, who was pursuing Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Jones, who was fined for the play, said during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI that his only intention was to "stop [Apple] from slowing down Tyquan."

PATRIOTS' MAC JONES WILL FACE FINE FOR LOW BLOCK ON BENGALS' ELI APPLE

"Just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It's a split-second decision, and there's a lot that goes into it," he said.

But the veteran tight end said during the "New Heights" podcast that he believes something else played into Jones’ decision to go down.

"The internet is up in arms over Mac Jones’ hit on Eli Apple, a guy who talks a lot of s---, and Mac Jones probably got fed up with it. I think that might have played into it a little bit."

"Hate to see it, man. Hate to see it. That kind of stuff has no business in the league," he added later.

Older brother and Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, seemingly disagreed with him, adding that while it was a dirty hit, "I don’t really think it was that bad."

"The first time I saw it, I thought it was dirty as hell, because Eli Apple isn’t even involved in the play," he said. "I didn’t think it was intent to injure, like everyone’s making it out to be, personally. It’s definitely not acceptable."

Both players agreed that a fine was warranted on the play.

Jones addressed the viral reaction to the play and the notion that he is being considered a dirty player in the league, during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Everybody has an opinion, and the biggest thing for me is focusing on being the best teammate I can be and earning the respect of the people in this building and the people I care about," he said.

"Obviously, I have respect for everybody around the league. It takes a lot to get to this league. There's really good players out there, and we're all playing hard and trying to win. At the end of the day, you have to keep that in mind."



