Chiefs making their third consecutive AFC Championship appearance

The Kansas City Chiefs have a long history with the Buffalo Bills went it comes to the conference title game and it dates back even to their American Football League days.

Patrick Mahomes is leading the Chiefs in their third consecutive conference title game. Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions -- but getting past the Bills is no easy task.

The last time Buffalo was in the conference title game was against Kansas City. Both teams look way different for the 2020 AFC title game.

Take a look at the Chiefs’ conference title game history.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

2019 SEASON

Kansas City had a knack in last year’s playoffs for going down early and fighting their way back. That’s what happened in the AFC Championship against the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs were down 10 but later outscored Tennessee 35-7 and won the game 35-24 to advance to the Super Bowl. Mahomes had three touchdown passes in the game.

**

2018 SEASON

Mahomes got his first taste of the AFC title game against the New England Patriots during the ’18 game. Harrison Butker would force overtime with a 39-yard field goal and then-Patriots running back Rex Burkhead would score the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The Patriots won, 37-31.

PATRICK MAHOMES, JOSH ALLEN ARE HEADLINE ACTS IN AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

**

1993 SEASON

The 1993 season was the first official AFC title game for the Chiefs. Joe Montana reignited his career to get Kansas City this far. Montana suffered a concussion in the third quarter and left the game. The Bills’ defense was just too overwhelming for Kansas City to handle. The Chiefs lost, 30-13.

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

1969 & 1966 SEASONS

The Chiefs were American Football League champions in 1966 and 1969. The Chiefs knocked off the Bills and Oakland Raiders respectively in those games. Only one resulted in a Super Bowl title.