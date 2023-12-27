Chiefs' Rashee Rice tosses Raiders player's mouthpiece during in-game incident

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice came under scrutiny on Monday over his interaction with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones during their 20-14 loss.

The incident occurred with under 5 minutes to play in the first half. Jones was talking to some of the Chiefs players when he pushed Rice in the helmet. In the midst of it all, Jones lost his mouthpiece.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rice found it on the field and subsequently launched it toward the sideline. The wide receiver was called "classless" on social media for the move.

It was a frustrating game for the Chiefs. Rice wasn’t the only player who saw his own emotions get the best of him. Patrick Mahomes was seen berating his offensive lineman on the bench while Travis Kelce threw his helmet against a water-cooler stand.

FROM OUTKICK: DOLPHINS ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT BEATING GOOD TEAMS AND EARN A PLAYOFF SPOT

Rice led the team with six catches for 57 yards. Mahomes targeted him 12 times. The quarterback’s late touchdown pass went to Justin Watson to cut the deficit to six points. Kansas City never got the ball back.

"All you can do is just move on, learn from your mistakes, get better and, I mean, I still believe that we can go do what we want to do. It’s just how can we correct it as quickly as possible," Mahomes said.

NFL LEGEND CRITICAL OF CHIEFS' PERFORMANCE IN LOSS TO RAIDERS

Watson added: "I’ve been on a team that won the Super Bowl as a wild-card team. You just have to get in. I know people around here are accustomed to all the home playoff games and the first-round bye, but I don’t care if it’s easy. Nothing this whole second half of the season has been easy. Just give us a chance to play and let’s do our thing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs fell to 9-6 but are still in the driver’s seat to win the AFC West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.