Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce lose their cool during frustrating game vs Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Christmas Day was far from the celebration they thought they’d have against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday afternoon.

Both players were struggling against the tough Raiders defense and both players expressed their frustrations on the sideline.

Early in the game, Mahomes was seen on the sidelines tearing into his offensive line. The Chiefs punted on their first three drives and didn’t get on the board until the second quarter. Isiah Pacheco took a direct snap and scored from 12 yards out. Kansas City was up 7-3 at that point.

But the Chiefs turned the ball over on consecutive drives, ending in Raiders touchdowns. Raiders defensive lineman Bilal Nichols recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Jack Jones picked off Mahomes and returned the interception 33 yards for a touchdown.

At halftime, the Raiders were up 17-7.

Kelce was also feeling the frustrations as well. He came off the field with his helmet in his hand. He cocked back and slammed the helmet into the watercooler stand.

Las Vegas was riding high as the Chiefs started to melt down a bit. Mahomes was 13 of 21 for 97 yards and an interception in the first half. Kelce had four catches for 42 yards.

Kansas City defeated Las Vegas a few weeks ago at Allegiant Stadium, 31-17. The Chiefs are trying to build some momentum ahead of the playoffs.

The Chiefs snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a win over the New England Patriots.