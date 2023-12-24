Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence furious after 'embarrassing and frustrating' blowout loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their fourth consecutive game on Sunday night with a 30-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Trevor Lawrence has been playing dinged up after he suffered an ankle injury a few weeks ago. He suffered a shoulder injury against the Buccaneers and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As the team dropped to 8-7 over 16 weeks, Lawrence was frustrated talking to reporters.

"It’s frustrating. I mean yeah, it’s just every aspect of the game today was frustrating. Yeah, that’s frustrating. It’s frustrating that we had so many mistakes all the way around. It’s frustrating that I had a couple turnovers again," Lawrence said. "At some point we’ve got to take control of it and go play the way that I know we’re capable of playing, and we’re not doing that.

"It’s like we’re all waiting around, waiting on something to happen for us to get out of this funk and it’s not happening. No one is coming to save us. We’ve got to go take control and take these games, win them and put ourselves in position. So, yeah, I’ve got a lot of thoughts. It’s frustrating. It’s really embarrassing and frustrating.

FROM OUTKICK: DOLPHINS ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT BEATING GOOD TEAMS AND EARN A PLAYOFF SPOT

"You put a lot of work in to do that, and to look like you don’t even practice. … I mean, that’s what it looks like. You’ve just got to call it like you see it sometimes. I mean, it’s bad all the way around. So, we’ve got to find ways to get better. We’ve got to get out of our own way. It just feels like everything is so difficult right now. Just do the simple things – make the simple plays. Just get back to doing what we’ve done this season at points when we were playing well. We know we have what it takes, but we haven’t the last month, so at the most important times, we’ve got to play better, and we’re not."

DOLPHINS SPLASH INTO PLAYOFFS WITH THRILLING WIN OVER COWBOYS

Lawrence was 17-of-29 with 211 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions before he suffered the injury. Jacksonville could not get anything going on the ground, rushing for only 37 yards.

Tampa Bay was up 30-0 in the third quarter before Lawrence found Calvin Ridley for the 18-yard touchdown pass.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even with three teams at 8-7 in the AFC South, Jacksonville is still on top thanks to head-to-head winning percentage. The team plays the Carolina Panthers next weekend and ends the season on the road against the Tennessee Titans.