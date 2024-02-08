Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes says 'people think I'm slow,' giving him an edge during scrambling plays

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most prolific passers in the NFL. Although his passing yards dropped considerably this season, Mahomes is still known more for his throwing ability than running.

But when Mahomes does use his legs, he is usually effective at picking up necessary yardage at key moments in games.

This season, Mahomes rushed for a career-high 389 yards while throwing for 4,183 yards in 16 games.

During a media session in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl, Mahomes revealed his "secret" to rushing success. The signal-caller pointed to his opponents' tendency to underrate him due to his running style.

Mahomes suggested there is a perception he is a slow runner because of the way he looks when he scrambles from the pocket.

"I think I've gotten better, (using) the right form, and faster, as I've been in the NFL," the two-time league MVP told reporters.

Mahomes admitted his running style can appear unorthodox, which he believes gives him an advantage.

"But it doesn't look the prettiest, so I think people think I'm slow. I think it's kinda deceptive. Sometimes, I think the defense takes bad angles because they think they're gonna catch me faster than they do. So, maybe that's the secret to my speed is that I run not the way everybody else runs."

Mahomes has seemed to develop a knack for picking and choosing his spots when it comes to running.

While he will likely never live in the class of elite dual threat quarterbacks like Ravens star Lamar Jackson, Mahomes' ability to use his legs at times helps to keep defenses off balance.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to win a second consecutive championship when they take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. The Niners will try to win their sixth Vince Lombardi trophy in franchise history.