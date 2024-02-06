Chiefs key offensive lineman 'long shot' to play Super Bowl LVIII, Andy Reid says

The Kansas City Chiefs are not optimistic that veteran left guard Joe Thuney will be available during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Head coach Andy Reid declared Thuney a "long shot" to practice, let alone play, as he continues to deal with a pectoral injury.

Thuney wasn’t able to play for the Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

On Monday, Thuney said he was unsure if he would play Sunday, creating some doubt from the onset. Reid's outlook was worse on Tuesday, as the Chiefs don't want to worsen the injury.

"It's strength," Reid explained. "Making sure that he's not in a position to get hurt worse than what he's got. That's what we look at."

This would be a major blow to the Chiefs, as the 31-year-old is a first-team All-Pro guard this season for his superb skills on the line.

Thuney hasn’t missed a playoff game in his eight-year career until the one against the Ravens, and having three Super Bowls under his belt proves he knows what it takes in the final game of the season.

He injured his pec during the AFC Divisional Round bout with the Buffalo Bills, and he hasn’t practiced since.

The Chiefs have trusted Nick Allegretti to take his place next to left tackle Donovan Smith and center Creed Humphrey, and he’s done well to keep the line connected on the way to this point in the season.

Thuney isn’t the only injury news the Chiefs are dealing with, though. Running back Jerick McKinnon became an option after being designated for return before the team traveled to Las Vegas.

Reid mentioned that there’s a slim chance McKinnon will be practicing with the Chiefs ahead of the Super Bowl. However, his activation provides at least some hope the versatile running back will be available on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Every team wants to be 100% healthy come time for Super Bowl kickoff, but Reid and the Chiefs will make due with those they have available when that time arrives.

It worked against the Ravens. Reid will hope the same occurs against a tough San Francisco 49ers defensive front that includes Nick Bosa and Chase Young among others.