Chiefs hire Bears' Chris Ballard as director of player personnel under new GM John Dorsey

The Kansas City Chiefs have hired longtime Bears personnel man Chris Ballard to be their director of player personnel.

Chiefs general manager John Dorsey announced the move Tuesday.

Ballard has spent the past 12 seasons with the Bears, rising from an area scout to serving last season as their director of pro scouting. Among the player he helped draft were running back Matt Forte, cornerback Charles Tillman and defensive tackle Tommie Harris.

Before joining the NFL, Ballard spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he helped tutor current Chiefs assistant defensive backs coach Al Harris.

Dorsey said that Ballard is respected around the league, and called him "a tremendous talent evaluator and a great fit for our staff."