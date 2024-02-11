Chiefs finalizing contract extension, pay increase for Andy Reid after Super Bowl: report

Longtime NFL head coach Andy Reid is now in his mid-60s. After a lengthy run with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid took the reins in Kansas City in 2013.

Reid has already won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and will compete for a third championship later today. The combination of Reid's age and accomplishments have sparked discussions on whether Reid will decide to walk away from coaching shortly after Super Bowl LVIII concludes.

At the same time, many have argued that Reid is more motivated than ever to continue coaching. He has a superstar quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, who is just entering his prime and under contract for the foreseeable future. He has led the Chiefs to six straight AFC Championship games, and finally won the elusive championship he pursued for years in Philly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Regardless of the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City's window to compete for titles does not appear to be closing anytime soon.

Why would Reid walk away from a situation he has wanted to be a part of for so long?

Nevertheless, Reid fielded questions about his eventual retirement this week leading up to the big game in Las Vegas. He largely downplayed the speculation about him calling it quits.

CHIEFS’ ANDY REID BAFFLED BY QUESTION LINKING TRAVIS KELCE, TAYLOR SWIFT RELATIONSHIP TO BIDEN RE-ELECTION

On Sunday, CBS Sports reported that Reid will likely receive a contract extension offer shortly after the Super Bowl, whether the Chiefs win or lose the game. Reid led the Eagles to one Super Bowl appearance and today marks his fifth overall appearance in the big game as an NFL head coach.

His track record of success appears to have also prompted the Chiefs to offer Reid a bump in his salary, according to the report. Reid inked a six-year extension four years ago. He has two years remaining on the deal.

Reid is reportedly the 10th highest-paid active NFL coach. Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh, who both coach in the same division with Reid, are believed to currently earn more than Reid.

Payton has won one Vince Lombardi trophy, while Harbaugh appeared in one Super Bowl during his stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid has not publicly stated his intentions to coach in 2024, but all signs point to a return to the Chiefs sideline. The team has not held any formal talks about succession planning, CBS Sports reported.

Reid has the second-most postseason wins in NFL history, only trailing former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. He has a combined win-loss record of 283-160, and has one tie in his career. Reid's win total is fourth all-time. The Chiefs have never finished a season with a losing record with Reid at the helm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid's arrival in Kansas City helped reverse the franchise's fortunes. The Chiefs held an all-time postseason record of 8-14 before Reid took over. The record has since improved to 23-21.

Reid has already cemented his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A victory today would simply be icing on the cake.