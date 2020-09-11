Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire has historic debut in victory

The rookie was thrust into a starting role after Damien Williams opted out of the season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
NFL kicks off new season amid COVID pandemic and focus on racial issuesVideo

NFL kicks off new season amid COVID pandemic and focus on racial issues

The 2020 season will be shaped as much by the summer's unrest as it is by the coronavirus pandemic; Kevin Corke reports.

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire made history Thursday during a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans in the first game of the 2020 NFL season.

Edwards-Helaire put up a remarkable stat line for a player who had no professional experience up to the game and had a limited training camp along with no preseason games.

CHIEFS TOP TEXANS TO OPEN 2020 NFL SEASON

Edwards-Helaire recorded 138 rushing yards on 25 carried and scored a touchdown. His 27-yard scamper into the end zone came in the third quarter. It was a part of the Chiefs’ 31 unanswered points against the Texans between the second and fourth quarters of the game.

The running back’s performance put him in some exclusive company. He became the fourth player in the last 30 seasons to have at least 130 rushing yards and a touchdown in his pro debut, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He was also the youngest player to complete the feat, according to CBS Sports.

THESE ARE THE NFL OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR FAVORITES, ODDSMAKERS, SAY

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the last person to have more than 100 yards rushing and a touchdown in his debut. He did it in 2018 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patrick Mahomes was asked after the game about the rookie’s debut.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I mean he's been doing it since the day he got here,” Mahome said. “He's been working hard, he’s been learning from his mistakes and he's been running the ball between the tackles and catching out of the backfield and so, I thought the offensive line did a great job of giving him holes to run through and he hit it every single time and so, he's going to keep getting better. It's another weapon that I kind of have in this offense and we're going to keep doing whatever we can to keep moving the ball and scoring touchdowns.”

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

Trending in Sports