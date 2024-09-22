JJ Watt's heartwarming gift to brother, Steelers star TJ Watt, turns into hilarious pre-game moment

J.J. Watt had a pretty easy interview subject on Sunday afternoon during CBS’s "NFL Today" before the 1 p.m. kickoff, as his little brother, Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt, took time to talk before facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

What was supposed to be a heartwarming moment between siblings turned into a hilarious brotherly love moment that had all of J.J.’s CBS co-workers cracking up.

First, the elder Watt asked his brother what he was going to do in the locker room for the next 15–20 minutes before coming out for the game.

"Herb (Nick Herbig) just took over the aux from Cam Heyward, so hopefully he puts on some good tunes and just trying to get in the right headspace, trying to visualize a little bit and all the hard work is done. It’s about going out and performing now," he responded.

Things got more personal, though, when T.J. was handed a little Steelers jersey with his No. 90 on the back, but his last name was not on it. Instead, it read "Dad" where Watt would have been, as T.J. wanted to congratulate his brother and wife, Dani, who are expecting their first child.

"Me, personally, knowing what that ‘why’ means and knowing how important that is, I want to give you a little gift before you head back into the locker room to say congratulations on your new child. Wish you guys all the best," J.J. said as T.J. held up the jersey for the camera to see.

T.J.’s response, though, was hysterical.

"Thanks man, I appreciate you trying to mess up my headspace," he said, laughing. "I really appreciate it. I’m going to lock in right now."

"I had 10 sacks in 10 games after I had Koa," J.J. quickly responded. "So I’m just saying, we’ve seen a lot of great things. We might see some great things looking forward."

T.J. kept things going from there.

"We get it, JJ, we get it. Keep pumping yourself up. That’s awesome," he said.

Then, J.J. said, "Joe Alt, have a great day, big guy," in reference to the Los Angeles Chargers’ rookie right tackle who his little brother would have to battle on Sunday.

Well, Alt was having trouble with Watt in the Steelers’ 20-10 win over Los Angeles, as the edge rusher finished with three tackles and a sack, while Alt was called for holding due to Watt’s pass rush as well.

The Watts might be two of the most menacing pass rushers the NFL has ever seen, but like any brothers, they are going to have quips for everything. Yes, even in the moments where one is congratulating the other.

But, hey, it is all out of love.

