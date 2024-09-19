Chiefs' Andy Reid offers bleak update on Isiah Pacheco's return after surgery

The Kansas City Chiefs might be without star running back Isiah Pacheco for the foreseeable future.

Head coach Andy Reid offered a less-than-ideal update on the third-year player Wednesday, telling reporters Pacheco underwent surgery days after he broke a fibula in the closing minutes of the Chiefs' 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He’s been put on IR. He’s having surgery today. I can’t give you a time when he’ll return," Reid said.

"We’ll just see if it’s this season or next season. We’ll see how he does as he goes here."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reid’s update follows reports Pacheco did not have any ligament issues. According to the NFL Network, his recovery could take anywhere between six and eight weeks.

Pacheco, part of the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams, ran for 45 yards and a touchdown in their season-opening win over Baltimore, and he had 90 yards rushing and a score before leaving Sunday’s game.

KANSAS CITY MAYOR HAS THE LAST LAUGH AFTER BENGALS' LOSS TO CHIEFS

He left the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches Sunday. He appeared to get injured on the first play of the final possession after rolling his ankle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his place, undrafted rookie Carson Steele and Samaje Perine will step in.

The Chiefs also signed veteran running back Kareem Hunt to their practice squad Tuesday. Reid said he will likely be sidelined for this weekend’s game against the Atlanta Falcons but could soon make an appearance.

"I want to see where he's at. I want to see him working today," Reid said Wednesday. "See where he's at, and I'll be able to judge better."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.