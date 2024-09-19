Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Andy Reid offers bleak update on Isiah Pacheco's return after surgery

'We’ll just see if it’s this season or next season,' Reid said Wednesday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Isiah Pacheco fractures fibula in Chiefs' win over Bengals | Breakfast Ball Video

Isiah Pacheco fractures fibula in Chiefs' win over Bengals | Breakfast Ball

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-25 in a tight contest but did not come out unscathed. Starting RB Isiah Pacheco fractured a fibula and is expected to miss several weeks.

The Kansas City Chiefs might be without star running back Isiah Pacheco for the foreseeable future. 

Head coach Andy Reid offered a less-than-ideal update on the third-year player Wednesday, telling reporters Pacheco underwent surgery days after he broke a fibula in the closing minutes of the Chiefs' 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Isiah Pacheco finds a hole

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) is blocked by Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) during the first half of a game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"He’s been put on IR. He’s having surgery today. I can’t give you a time when he’ll return," Reid said. 

"We’ll just see if it’s this season or next season. We’ll see how he does as he goes here."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reid’s update follows reports Pacheco did not have any ligament issues. According to the NFL Network, his recovery could take anywhere between six and eight weeks. 

Pacheco, part of the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams, ran for 45 yards and a touchdown in their season-opening win over Baltimore, and he had 90 yards rushing and a score before leaving Sunday’s game.

KANSAS CITY MAYOR HAS THE LAST LAUGH AFTER BENGALS' LOSS TO CHIEFS

Isiah Pacheco celebrates

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco celebrates after scoring during the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

He left the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches Sunday. He appeared to get injured on the first play of the final possession after rolling his ankle. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his place, undrafted rookie Carson Steele and Samaje Perine will step in. 

The Chiefs also signed veteran running back Kareem Hunt to their practice squad Tuesday. Reid said he will likely be sidelined for this weekend’s game against the Atlanta Falcons but could soon make an appearance. 

Kareem Hunt Touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores a touchdown ahead of Los Angeles Rams free safety Lamarcus Joyner (20) as Chiefs offensive guard Cameron Erving (75) looks on during the first half of a game Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

"I want to see where he's at. I want to see him working today," Reid said Wednesday. "See where he's at, and I'll be able to judge better."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.