Chicago Sky star Angel Reese records WNBA first as Rookie of Year race heats up

The race for WNBA Rookie of Year is heating up after Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese became the first rookie in league history to record at least 20 rebounds in consecutive games on Friday night.

The former LSU standout and 2023 national champion finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds to reach the milestone as the Sky was edged out 82-80 by the Connecticut Sun. It followed her performance on Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury, where she dropped 19 points and 20 rebounds.

Reese did not speak in the Sky’s post-game remarks, but it’s safe to assume that she would not be interested in talking about personal achievements following a loss.

After losing to Phoenix last week, Reese declined a reporter's question after setting a franchise record for the most rebounds in a single season.

"I don’t wanna hear about no record," she interrupted, shaking her head.

Reese is the first rookie with multiple 20-rebound games since Tina Charles in 2010. She has a record 21 double-doubles this season.

As the season returned from the All-Star and Olympic break, talk of the Rookie of the Year candidates has centered around Reese and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Clark has finally hit her stride after the start of the season saw the rookie struggle with turnovers and assists. She broke the WNBA's single-season rookie mark for assists on Sunday, reaching No. 232 and ending Ticha Penicheiro's 26-year run as the record holder.

She is the league's highest-scoring rookie at 17.8 points a game and if she continues to play at the level she is, there are plenty more records to shatter before her season ends.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.