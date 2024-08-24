Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese records WNBA first as Rookie of Year race heats up

Reese is the first WNBA rookie record 20 rebounds in consecutive games

The race for WNBA Rookie of Year is heating up after Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese became the first rookie in league history to record at least 20 rebounds in consecutive games on Friday night. 

The former LSU standout and 2023 national champion finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds to reach the milestone as the Sky was edged out 82-80 by the Connecticut Sun. It followed her performance on Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury, where she dropped 19 points and 20 rebounds. 

Angel Reese plays defense

Angel Reese, #5 of the Chicago Sky, plays defense during the game against DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Connecticut Sun on August 23, 2024, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.  (Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)

Reese did not speak in the Sky’s post-game remarks, but it’s safe to assume that she would not be interested in talking about personal achievements following a loss. 

After losing to Phoenix last week, Reese declined a reporter's question after setting a franchise record for the most rebounds in a single season. 

"I don’t wanna hear about no record," she interrupted, shaking her head. 

Angel Reese shoots a free throw

Angel Reese, #5 of the Chicago Sky, shoots a free throw during the game on August 23, 2024, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.  (Dylan Goodman/NBAE via Getty Images)

ANGEL REESE SHUTS DOWN REPORTER ASKING ABOUT RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE AFTER LOSS IN WNBA RETURN

Reese is the first rookie with multiple 20-rebound games since Tina Charles in 2010. She has a record 21 double-doubles this season.

As the season returned from the All-Star and Olympic break, talk of the Rookie of the Year candidates has centered around Reese and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. 

Clark has finally hit her stride after the start of the season saw the rookie struggle with turnovers and assists. She broke the WNBA's single-season rookie mark for assists on Sunday, reaching No. 232 and ending Ticha Penicheiro's 26-year run as the record holder.

Caitlin Clark tongue out

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, reacts after a three pointer during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 16, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

She is the league's highest-scoring rookie at 17.8 points a game and if she continues to play at the level she is, there are plenty more records to shatter before her season ends. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

