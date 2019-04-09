Chicago Cubs remove press box image that read 'No Women Admitted' after outcry

The Chicago Cubs on Monday removed a piece of art from their press box which read “No Women Admitted” after a social media backlash due to the decades-old sign.

Chicago Sun-Times sportswriter Madeline Kenney was among the first people to point out the display, which also featured a pink poodle above the words “Press Box Annex.”

“Gotta love throwback sexism,” one person replied to Kenney, noting the sign appeared to date from the 1945 season.

“Nothing screams ‘nostalgia’ like 1940’s sexism,” another person tweeted.

They were among the many voices who called the imagery insensitive. After the outcry, Kenney tweeted the Cubs replaced the art piece with a photo from one of the Cubs’ pink out games.

Team spokesman Julian Green told the Chicago Sun-Times the purpose of the photo was to show how far “society has come since 1945” and the club didn’t mean any ill will.

“No question, they would be viewed as offensive without context to understand the history,” Green told the newspaper. “And you can’t celebrate and acknowledge history at the expense of being insensitive.”