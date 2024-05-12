Cherneka Johnson tops Nina Hughes in fight after boxing ring announcer mistakenly calls out wrong name

A ring announcer for a boxing match between Cherneka Johnson and Nina Hughes made a brutal mistake on Saturday night after the two fought for the WBA bantamweight title.

Johnson and Hughes went the distance and the fight came down to the judges’ decision. Both fighters joined Dan Hennessey and the referee in the middle of the ring. Hennessey initially announced that Hughes was the winner before he corrected himself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hughes began to celebrate before she was called back to the middle of the ring. Hennessey then announced Johnson as the winner. It was Hughes’ first professional loss of her career.

"I just don't get it," Hughes said after the drama, via Sky Sports. "How can they announce I had won and then change the scores? I thought I'd dominated early. I thought she won a few of the later rounds but I felt like I won it comfortably.

"I don't get how you can announce the winner and then change the scores. It's a joke. I feel like I've been robbed big time. There's got to be a rematch. I didn't lose that fight."

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

PROMOTER OFFERING MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR VIP PACKAGE FOR MIKE TYSON-JAKE PAUL FIGHT

Johnson won via split decision.

She said after the match she had to accept the redo when Hennessey announced her as the winner.

"I'm not the judge and I'm just glad that they figured out the wrong decision," Johnson said. "Nina was a tough fight. I'm not the judges, but I definitely think I won that fight. I'm just over the moon I won this bout."

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore ripped into the announcer as the incident happened.

"I want clean up what we saw with this absolute clown show, garbage amateur hour we saw with the ring announcer moments ago," he said.

Hennessey posted an apology on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I own it. It's all on me. I take full responsibility for the Chernika Johnson V Nina Houghs controversy," he wrote. "Not the Judges, not the sanctioned body. Me. I have apologized to all involved and now I apologize to you. I am sorry for what happened. Again I own it and can only try and do better next time. Not my best day in the office. I guess all the s----y coments (sic) on socials I have coming. Again I am crushed and sorry for my s---storm of a performance (sic). You all deserved better. Sorry again."