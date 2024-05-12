Expand / Collapse search
Boxing

Cherneka Johnson tops Nina Hughes in fight after boxing ring announcer mistakenly calls out wrong name

Cherneka Johnson was declared the winner

Ryan Gaydos
A ring announcer for a boxing match between Cherneka Johnson and Nina Hughes made a brutal mistake on Saturday night after the two fought for the WBA bantamweight title.

Johnson and Hughes went the distance and the fight came down to the judges’ decision. Both fighters joined Dan Hennessey and the referee in the middle of the ring. Hennessey initially announced that Hughes was the winner before he corrected himself.

Cherneka Johnson looks on

Cherneka Johnson during the IBF Super-Bantamweight World Title against Ellie Scotney at OVO Arena Wembley on June 10, 2023, in London. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Hughes began to celebrate before she was called back to the middle of the ring. Hennessey then announced Johnson as the winner. It was Hughes’ first professional loss of her career.

"I just don't get it," Hughes said after the drama, via Sky Sports. "How can they announce I had won and then change the scores? I thought I'd dominated early. I thought she won a few of the later rounds but I felt like I won it comfortably.

"I don't get how you can announce the winner and then change the scores. It's a joke. I feel like I've been robbed big time. There's got to be a rematch. I didn't lose that fight."

Johnson won via split decision.

She said after the match she had to accept the redo when Hennessey announced her as the winner.

Nina Hughes in June 2023

Nina Hughes celebrates victory over Katie Healy during the WBA Bantamweight World Title fight at OVO Arena Wembley on June 10, 2023, in London. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

"I'm not the judge and I'm just glad that they figured out the wrong decision," Johnson said. "Nina was a tough fight. I'm not the judges, but I definitely think I won that fight. I'm just over the moon I won this bout."

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore ripped into the announcer as the incident happened.

"I want clean up what we saw with this absolute clown show, garbage amateur hour we saw with the ring announcer moments ago," he said.

Hennessey posted an apology on Facebook.

"I own it. It's all on me. I take full responsibility for the Chernika Johnson V Nina Houghs controversy," he wrote. "Not the Judges, not the sanctioned body. Me. I have apologized to all involved and now I apologize to you. I am sorry for what happened. Again I own it and can only try and do better next time. Not my best day in the office. I guess all the s----y coments (sic) on socials I have coming. Again I am crushed and sorry for my s---storm of a performance (sic). You all deserved better. Sorry again."

