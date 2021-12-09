Expand / Collapse search
Soccer
Chelsea star Sam Kerr roughs up pitch invader, manager calls for increased security

Sam Kerr was carded for throwing her shoulder into the pitch invader

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Australian soccer star Sam Kerr made clear to fans on Wednesday night she will take care of anyone who decides to rush onto the field and interrupt her match.

Kerr, who was playing for Chelsea when her club was going up against Juventus in a Women’s Champions League match, appeared to be upset when a man came onto the field and stopped play. The man was able to just wander about for several seconds when he took out his phone and tried to capture some video of himself.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea runs with the ball during the UEFA Women's Champions League group A match between Chelsea FC and Juventus at Kingsmeadow on December 08, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea runs with the ball during the UEFA Women's Champions League group A match between Chelsea FC and Juventus at Kingsmeadow on December 08, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Kerr walked over to the man and shouldered him to the ground. She received a round of applause from the crowd. As security approached the man, he was able to get up and run away.

However, the captain of the Australian national team was given a yellow card for her action. Juventus players tried to stop the referee from booking Kerr but to no avail.

The incident appeared to call into question the need for more security for players.

A pitch invader is grounded courtesy of Chelsea's Sam Kerr during the Women's Champions League, Group A match between Chelsea and Juventus at Kingsmeadow, London, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. 

A pitch invader is grounded courtesy of Chelsea's Sam Kerr during the Women's Champions League, Group A match between Chelsea and Juventus at Kingsmeadow, London, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.  (John Walton/PA via AP)

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said in the incident called for it.

"We have seen in the growth of the game that there is this sense the players are more in demand," she said, via BBC.

A pitch invader attempts to get a selfie with Sam Kerr of Chelsea  during the UEFA Women's Champions League group A match between Chelsea FC and Juventus at Kingsmeadow on Dec. 8, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England.

A pitch invader attempts to get a selfie with Sam Kerr of Chelsea  during the UEFA Women's Champions League group A match between Chelsea FC and Juventus at Kingsmeadow on Dec. 8, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

"I think it should serve as a reminder to us all and the stadiums and stewards that we have to put player protection first."

Chelsea and Juventus played to a 0-0 draw.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

