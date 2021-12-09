Chelsea star Sam Kerr roughs up pitch invader, manager calls for increased security

Australian soccer star Sam Kerr made clear to fans on Wednesday night she will take care of anyone who decides to rush onto the field and interrupt her match.

Kerr, who was playing for Chelsea when her club was going up against Juventus in a Women’s Champions League match, appeared to be upset when a man came onto the field and stopped play. The man was able to just wander about for several seconds when he took out his phone and tried to capture some video of himself.

Kerr walked over to the man and shouldered him to the ground. She received a round of applause from the crowd. As security approached the man, he was able to get up and run away.

However, the captain of the Australian national team was given a yellow card for her action. Juventus players tried to stop the referee from booking Kerr but to no avail.

The incident appeared to call into question the need for more security for players.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said in the incident called for it.

"We have seen in the growth of the game that there is this sense the players are more in demand," she said, via BBC.

"I think it should serve as a reminder to us all and the stadiums and stewards that we have to put player protection first."

Chelsea and Juventus played to a 0-0 draw.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.