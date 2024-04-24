Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf

Charlie Woods, Tiger's 15-year-old son, to play in US Open qualifier

The US Open is at Pinehurst No 2

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Let the unofficially official passing of the golf torch begin.

Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son, Charlie, will be teeing off in a U.S. Open qualifier on Thursday.

The younger Woods is one of 84 players that will play 18 holes at The Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, teeing off at 8:18 a.m. ET.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tiger Woods of The United States, left, and his son Charlie Woods wait to putt on the ninth hole standing in a similar fashion during the first round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

If Woods finishes in the top-five, he will advance to the Final Qualifying.

The father-son duo has played at the last four PNC Championships, where professional golfers team up with a family member.

Charlie competed in a pre-qualifier earlier this year, but shot an 86.

His skill is there, though. In this past PNC Championship, he actually outdrove a green with a 321-yard bomb, and he hit a flop shot at the driving range that even his father said was "f---ing nasty."

Tiger hugging his son

Tiger Woods of the United States, right, embraces son Charlie Woods on the 18th green during the first round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

TIGER WOODS TO GET $100 MILLION IN EQUITY FOR STAYING WITH PGA, RORY MCILROY RECEIVING $50 MILLION: REPORT

At a tournament in 2022, he outdrove his competition by dozens of yards.

This year's U.S. Open will be played at the famed Pinehurst No. 2, the site of the late Payne Stewart's now legendary victory in 1999, as his celebration later became a statue near the 18th hole - he died in a plane crash that October.

The 15-time major winner earned three of those at the U.S. Open, the last coming in the wild playoff of 2008 against Rocco Mediate. That had been his last major win until the 2019 Masters.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship

Tiger Woods, eft, and Charlie Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tiger finished T3 in Stewart's victory and has never won at Pinehurst.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.