Charles Barkley slams Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson match: ‘This is some crappy golf’

NBA legend Charles Barkley, who is known for his outspoken thoughts, was happy to share them again during the highly anticipated matchup between golf stars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson – and it wasn’t pretty.

Barkley can be caught most days commentating NBA games but on Friday he joined the broadcast of the match between Woods and Mickelson at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas. The winner of the event – dubbed “The Match” – would receive $9 million and bragging rights.

Although the match between Woods, 42, and Mickelson, 48, was slated to be a clash of the Titans -- two of the greatest golfers in the history of the game -- Barkley apparently didn’t feel that way.

“Am I allowed to talk?” Barkley was heard saying. “I just wanna know something America, this is some crappy golf, y’all know that.”

The comment came when Woods and Mickelson were on the ninth hole, Golf.com reported. Barkley also joked he could beat the two golf legends.

“Y’all know that. I could beat these two guys today,” Barkley said.

Barkley’s comments prompted a response from MLB pitcher Justin Verlander who challenged the former NBA star.

“Barkley saying it’s not good golf,” Verlander tweeted. “I wanna see Tiger and Phil throw down a challenge bet at him. 100K for double bogey or better on #1. C’mon Charles, I know you got your sticks with you.”

Barkley called out the Houston Astros ace on air saying he would take on that bet.

“Justin, I’ll take that bet. $100,000 to charity, I’m going to make double bogey. Let’s go for charity, brother,” Barkley said.

Verlander tweeted later that he was in as well.

"I'm in!!! Let's gooooooo," he tweeted before making fun of Barkley's swing in a number of following tweets.

Mickelson ended up defeating Woods after 22 holes and called the win “very special.”

"I know big picture, your career is the greatest of all time," Mickelson said of Woods. "I've seen you do things that are just remarkable. But just know I will not ever let you live this one down. I will bring it up every time I see you."

