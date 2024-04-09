Charles Barkley mocks 'losers' watching total solar eclipse: 'We've all seen darkness before'

A once-in-a-lifetime spectacle wasn’t enough to draw in the interest of NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

The basketball legend tore into the millions of spectators that stared up at the sky on Monday to witness the total solar eclipse whose path of totality included several U.S. states.

"Were y’all some of them losers standing outside watching that today?" Bakley said during Monday’s broadcast of the men’s college basketball national championship game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Broadcaster Ernie Johnson rejected the statement, but Barkley continued.

"Yes they are. Hey, we've all seen darkness before. Stop it."

"I’m not going to sit outside like an idiot and wait on the darkness," he continued. "It’s going to be dark when we go outside tonight."

TEXAS COUPLE SAYS 'I DO' IN 100% TOTALITY DURING SOLAR ECLIPSE: 'JUST MAGICAL'

Millions of spectators in North America took part in watching the total solar eclipse on Monday.

The line of totality — or where there was complete sun coverage — spanned across 15 states as the path traveled from Mexico, arching northeast from Texas to Ohio before reaching Canada and going back into Maine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Total solar eclipses occur every two to three years. The next full solar eclipse will take place in 2026 and should pass over the northern fringes of Greenland, Iceland and Spain. The next time the U.S. will experience it will be in 2033 when it brushes Alaska.

Fox News’ Angelica Stabile and The Associated Press contributed to this report.