Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers' Justin Herbert on Aaron Rodgers joining Jets: 'Looking forward to the challenges'

Herbert led the Chargers to the playoffs last season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos , Larry Fink | Fox News
Chargers’ Justin Herbert speaks to reporters before the NFL Draft

Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert is looking forward to playing the New York Jets’ newest star, Aaron Rodgers.

The AFC got a bit more difficult earlier in the week when the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers completed their trade for Aaron Rodgers.

While Rodgers probably does not make the best team in the AFC, New York definitely becomes an automatic postseason contender with him at the helm and could throw a wrench into the playoff plans of guys like Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Justin Herbert vs the Rams

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, #10, warms up prior to an NFL regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles was the No. 5 seed in the playoff last season after losing the AFC West division to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, add Rodgers to a team that already had seven wins with the quarterback position in flux and AFC teams will have an even harder time trying to vie for a position.

Herbert is up to the challenge and is looking forward to potentially meeting Rodgers next season as the Chargers are set to play the Jets at MetLife Stadium in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers' press conference

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attends an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"He’s an awfully great quarterback," Herbert told Fox News Digital. "Obviously, very talented. Being a part of the AFC, it’s always a great opportunity to play against those guys. We got so much respect for him as a quarterback, as a player, and as a leader. The AFC is definitely a tough division but looking forward to the challenges."

Herbert had 4,739 passing yards last season with 25 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He finished ninth in AP MVP voting but failed to garner a Pro Bowl selection.

Los Angeles was eliminated from the postseason after a brutal defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Justin Herbert celebrates

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, #10, celebrates during the NFL regular season game between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 18, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They will look to regroup and press on in 2023.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.