Chargers hire Brandon Staley as next head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers hired Brandon Staley as their next head coach.

Staley, who spent last season as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator, will replace Anthony Lynn who was fired at the end of the 2020 season, the NFL Network first reported Sunday night.

Los Angeles later made it official.

The 38-year-old was previously a linebackers coach for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears between 2017 and 2019. He was also a defensive coordinator for John Carroll of Division III college football and James Madison of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Staley replaces Lynn who was the Chargers’ head coach for the last four seasons. Lynn led the Chargers to his only playoff appearance during the 2018 season and picked up one win over the Baltimore Ravens and then-rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. Los Angeles went 12-4 that year but stumbled in 2019.

The Chargers were 5-11 in 2019 and 7-9 in 2020.

The Chargers’ job, however, was seen as highly coveted because of the young players the team has on offense and defense.

Justin Herbert’s emergence in his rookie season gave Los Angeles some hope. The team also has talented players like Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa among others on the team.

The Chargers’ defense was 23rd in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed last season. Los Angeles is hoping Staley’s track record on defense will be enough to get the team back to the playoffs.