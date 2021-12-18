Chargers' Donald Parham Jr gives encouraging update after scary hit

The Los Angeles Chargers said Friday that tight end Donald Parham Jr. was set to be released later that day from the hospital after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Parham was carted off the field on a stretcher during the Chargers’ Thursday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after he appeared to lose consciousness when his head slammed the ground while he was trying to catch a pass in the first quarter.

Parham, paired up with Jared Cook, was in the end zone on a fourth-down play and became the recipient of a 5-yard pass from Justin Herbert but as he came down with the pass he dropped the ball and seemed immobilized.

The team said he was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he stayed overnight for observation and was resting comfortably and alert.

Friday afternoon, TMZ reports Parham posted an Instagram story stating he’s "all good" with a thumbs-up from the hospital. He added, "You know can’t nothing hold a real one down!"

"I appreciate all the love and support from everyone," the tight end wrote in a post shared to his Instagram story, per TMZ. "It means so much to me and my family to know so many people are thinking about me and my well-being!"

Parham said he plans to come "back better than before!"

After the 35-28 overtime loss, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said injuries like this are the tough side of professional sports.

"Any time you see that live and are close to it, it impacts you," Staley said. "But then at the same time, you know, we’re trying to play for him the rest of the way, and that’s what our guys did tonight. They laid it on the line and played a whale of a game for him."