Champion watching champions: Boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. courtside for Heat practice

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. was a guest at Miami Heat practice Sunday.

Mayweather is a regular courtside visitor to Heat games, but the team's practice court is typically off-limits to visitors. An exception was made on Sunday, and Mayweather even addressed the two-time defending champions.

Heat guard Dwyane Wade says Mayweather's speech was "from one champion to another."

Reigning NBA MVP LeBron James says the Heat are trying to defend two titles, and Mayweather knows as much about defending titles as anyone. James says having Mayweather at practice "will be something that you can talk about years from now."

Mayweather was seated with the Heat brain trust, including managing general partner Micky Arison and team president Pat Riley.