Champion bodybuilder Chad McCrary dead at 49, brother confirms: 'Just an all-around good man'

Chad McCrary, a beloved champion bodybuilder, died earlier this month. He was 49.

McCrary's brother, Lance McCrary, took to social media and posted a message from Mutant CEO Jim McMahon. Mutant is a sports fitness brand and sponsored McCrary.

"Like everybody, I'm very sad and stunned," McMahon said in video. "It's a hard one."

McMahon also spoke about the legacy McCrary left on the athletic community.

"What I'm always gonna take away is just what we all got to experience, in our group at least, with him, is just the camaraderie. It's always everything that all of us try to achieve in this life is having good friends and good camaraderie."

"I don't have much to say just the heart hurts," he reiterated. "That's the simplest way to put it. Peace and love to everybody. Thanks, Chad."

Lance expressed gratitude for McMahon's remarks and said his brother was thrilled to be a part of the sports fitness brand.

"Jim, my brother was so proud to be part of Mutant nation," Lance wrote in the post's comment section. "He was on top of the world of you when you sponsored him."

Lance also praised McCrary for his determination and his ability to make others laugh.

"He was truly a body builder in his Beast mode, his determination was unmatched. Yet he could make you laugh, give good advice. Just an all-around good man."

Per his obituary in the Texarkana Gazette, McCrary also worked as a motivational speaker and was a licensed aviator through Texarkana College. He also had a stint as a paramedic for LifeNet and the Red River Army Depot.

A 2005 motocross accident left McCrary paralyzed, but he continued to perform in bodybuilding competitions. In an interview with Wheelchair Bodybuilding, McCrary detailed his attempt to land a 100-foot triple jump during a motocross race.

McCrary was asked why he remained motivated to compete even when he was in a wheelchair, "To try and inspire others," he responded. "I was already involved in bodybuilding and just carried it over to the wheelchair."

A cause of death was not immediately released.