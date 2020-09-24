Breonna Taylor shooting indictment doesn't surprise Celtics' Jaylen Brown: 'It’s hard to gather the words'

Several athletes have come forward to share their disappointment in a grand jury’s decision not to indict the police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor with homicide charges, but Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown said Wednesday he wasn’t entirely surprised.

Brown shared his reaction with reporters following an upsetting 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“It was tough. To be honest, I wasn’t surprised by the verdict,” he said, visibly frustrated. “It’s hard to gather the words but I wasn’t surprised. I think that this society, the way it was built and the way and the way intentions was to never protect and serve people of color initially.”

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Louisville Metro police Officer Brett Hankison on Wednesday afternoon with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for his role in a drug operation that resulted in the death of Taylor.

“When they were gearing up for what was about to happen, I knew that the wrong decision was probably being made,” Brown said. “But it doesn’t surprise me. It doesn’t surprise me at all.”

He continued: “Until we dismantle, recreate or change this system we have, it’s going to continue to have victims like Breonna Taylor and others.”

Teammate Jayson Tatum echoed Brown’s remarks.

“It’s frustrating,” he said, according to Yahoo Sports. “I kind of felt like we knew what was going to happen.”

“It’s been 194 days and still no justice, still have to fight for the same thing. And, it’s a lot to process. It’s a tough day for all of us.”