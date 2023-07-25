Expand / Collapse search
Boston Celtics
Published

Celtics' Jaylen Brown agrees to richest deal in NBA history: report

The extension is a 5-year, $304M deal

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Boston Celtics will continue building around their two young stars after Jaylen Brown agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday. 

Brown has agreed to sign a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension, Brown’s agent told ESPN. 

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown play against the Heat

Jayson Tatum, #0, and Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, look on during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on May 19, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The deal will keep Brown under contract through the 2028-29 NBA season and is the richest deal in NBA history, per ESPN. 

Brown became eligible for the supermax extension after making the All-NBA second team during the 2022-23 season. 

Brown was drafted by the Celtics with the third pick of the 2016 NBA Draft and has made the playoffs in each of his seven seasons. 

Jaylen Brown shoots a free throw

Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, shoots a free throw during round 3 game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on May 27, 2023 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Last season, Brown averaged career-highs in points (26.6 per game) and rebounds (6.9 per game) as Boston advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season. 

Brown is a two-time All-Star and has averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his career. 

Brown and Jayson Tatum have become one of the best duos in all the NBA, coming within two wins of an NBA championship during the 2021-22 season.

Tatum is eligible for a supermax extension next summer. 

Jaylen Brown reacts after beating the Heat

Jaylen Brown, #7 of the Boston Celtics, reacts to defeating the Miami Heat 104-103 in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 27, 2023 in Miami. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It has been an offseason of change for the Celtics as the organization traded away Marcus Smart – one of the team's cornerstones – for Kristaps Porzingis in June. 

The move is a risky one for Boston as they move on from their defensive leader and bring in Porzingis, who has struggled to remain healthy during his career. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.