Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward credits video games for helping with hand injury rehab

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward credited video games for helping him make progress rehabbing the broken hand he suffered earlier this month.

Hayward, who is known for his gaming prowess off the court, said Sunday that playing video games helped “keep his fingers moving,” according to The Athletic.

The 29-year-old’s love for video games was chronicled earlier this year in The Washington Post. Hayward turned to gaming to help keep his mind off the gruesome leg injury he suffered during his first career game with the Celtics in 2017.

“When you’re hurt like that, it can be pretty lonely and you can isolate yourself, and video games helped with that,” he told the newspaper in April. “Initially, it helped me stop thinking about [the injury] too much, and I could get lost playing video games. In this day and age, you can still hang out with your friends across the country and play video games. I wasn’t around the team as much, but I was still able to be in contact with people and have fun.”

Hayward said getting engrossed into the gaming world helped him connect with fans on a different level beyond just basketball and it opened up new opportunities for him off the hardwood.

The forward is expected to be out six weeks while he recovers from the injury. Through eight games, he was averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in about 31 minutes per game.