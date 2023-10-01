Celtics to acquire Jrue Holiday in latest blockbuster deal following Damian Lillard trade: reports

The Portland Trail Blazers appeared to still be open for business days after the team dealt Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade including the Phoenix Suns.

The Trail Blazers reportedly agreed to trade Jrue Holiday, who they acquired from the Bucks in the Lillard trade, to the Boston Celtics in a whopping deal. Boston will give up Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and two future first-round picks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN first reported the deal.

The Celtics receive a major boost in perimeter defense in Holiday. The team dealt another top defensive player in Marcus Smart earlier in the year in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. Holiday will likely be seen as one of the stars alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

HORNETS' KAI JONES MISSING TRAINING CAMP AFTER BIZARRE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

Holiday is a five-time All-Defensive Team player. He also averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 rebounds last season in Milwaukee. He earned an All-Star nod for only the second time in his career.

In all, Portland has turned Lillard Brogdon, Williams, Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara. Portland also enters the season with high expectations for No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Celtics won the Atlantic Division for the second straight time last season. They finished 57-25 but lost in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston will hope to win the championship for the first time since 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.