CC Sabathia shows off dramatic weight loss after retirement from baseball

Retirement has done wonders for CC Sabathia.

A photo of the former New York Yankees pitcher floated around social media Monday, showing the left-handed great sporting a trimmer fit and muscular arms.

Ryan Ruocco, who co-hosts a podcast with Sabathia, confirmed on Twitter that the photo was not photoshopped and that Sabathia has been working hard during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Not Photoshopped,” Ruocco wrote. “The big fella has been getting after it during quarantine!”

Sabathia pitched 19 years in the major leagues, beginning with the Cleveland Indians as a 20-year-old in 2001. He was second in American Rookie of the Year voting that season, losing to Ichiro Suzuki.

He was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2008 season and helped them make the postseason. In the ensuing offseason, Sabathia signed a seven-year, $161 million contract with the Yankees It was the largest contract for a pitcher in MLB history at the time of the signing.

Sabathia would spend the last 11 years of his career in pinstripes and won a World Series with the team in 2009 but his weight would become a topic of discussion in his career.

According to Baseball-Reference, Sabathia was listed at 300 pounds at one point in his career. Coming into spring training in 2011, the New York Daily News reported Sabathia dropped 25 pounds and credited his weight loss to not eating cereal every day.

He again started to make changes to his diet in 2014 and decided to go vegan in 2018. In December 2018, he had a stent put in after dealing with a blocked artery.

Sabathia retired after the 2019 season. He finished his career with one Cy Young award, an American League Championship Series MVP award, and six All-Star appearances. His 251 career wins made him the active leader before he retired. Bartolo Colon has the second most with 247.