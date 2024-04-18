Cavinder twins announce surprise return to Miami after saying they'd give up their final year of eligibility

One year ago, Haley Cavinder said she and twin sister Hanna would forgo their final seasons of NCAA eligibility.

Six months later, Haley announced she was transferring to TCU for the 2024-25 season.

Hanna sat out last season and announced Wednesday she would return to the University of Miami to play basketball.

A day later, Haley announced she too would be returning to Miami instead of playing at TCU.

"My last season of basketball was one of the most successful & challenging yrs of my life but it helped me grow immensely," Hanna posted on X, formerly Twitter, with an orange heart. "The past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the passion for. With that being said, I am returning for one more szn,"

Once Hanna revealed she was returning, Haley decided she had to head back to south Florida.

"Given the news that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration and thought, I've decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our final and 5th year," Haley wrote Thursday.

"There is nothing more important than family and the bond I share with my Twin sister. Being presented with the opportunity to play together one more time is something I cannot pass up. I am excited for this upcoming season and can't wait to play at the U."

Both twins have an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before spending the 2022-23 season with the Hurricanes, the Cavinders played three seasons at Fresno State.

Haley led the Hurricanes to the Elite 8 in the 2023 women's March Madness tournament as a No. 9 seed, upsetting top-seeded Indiana in the second round.

She dropped 12.2 points per game in 2023, and her 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists were both second on the team.

The twins have 4.5 million followers on TikTok and have become masters of NIL, with reports saying they signed seven-figure deals.

The sisters signed an NIL deal with WWE in December 2021 and hinted that, after basketball, they would indulge in the brand. They first appeared in a WWE ring in June, two months after saying they were turning their focus to the WWE and announcing at the time it was the end of their basketball careers.

