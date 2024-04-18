Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball

Cavinder twins announce surprise return to Miami after saying they'd give up their final year of eligibility

Haley was going to play at TCU after taking the 2023-24 campaign off

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One year ago, Haley Cavinder said she and twin sister Hanna would forgo their final seasons of NCAA eligibility. 

Six months later, Haley announced she was transferring to TCU for the 2024-25 season.

Hanna sat out last season and announced Wednesday she would return to the University of Miami to play basketball.

A day later, Haley announced she too would be returning to Miami instead of playing at TCU.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cavinders with the Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes women's basketball players Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) have more than $1 million in endorsements and have been at the forefront of the college sports NIL movement. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"My last season of basketball was one of the most successful & challenging yrs of my life but it helped me grow immensely,"  Hanna posted on X, formerly Twitter, with an orange heart. "The past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the passion for. With that being said, I am returning for one more szn,"

Once Hanna revealed she was returning, Haley decided she had to head back to south Florida.

"Given the news that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration and thought, I've decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our final and 5th year," Haley wrote Thursday

"There is nothing more important than family and the bond I share with my Twin sister. Being presented with the opportunity to play together one more time is something I cannot pass up. I am excited for this upcoming season and can't wait to play at the U."

Cavinder twins on the bench

Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) of the Miami Hurricanes sit on the bench during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24, 2023, in Greenville, S.C.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CAITLIN CLARK NEARING LUCRATIVE 8-FIGURE ENDORSEMENT DEAL WITH NIKE WHICH INCLUDES SIGNATURE SHOE: REPORT

Both twins have an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before spending the 2022-23 season with the Hurricanes, the Cavinders played three seasons at Fresno State.

Haley led the Hurricanes to the Elite 8 in the 2023 women's March Madness tournament as a No. 9 seed, upsetting top-seeded Indiana in the second round.

She dropped 12.2 points per game in 2023, and her 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists were both second on the team.

Cavinder Twins at a Fanatics party

Hanna Cavinder, left, and Haley Cavinder attend Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The twins have 4.5 million followers on TikTok and have become masters of NIL, with reports saying they signed seven-figure deals.

The sisters signed an NIL deal with WWE in December 2021 and hinted that, after basketball, they would indulge in the brand. They first appeared in a WWE ring in June, two months after saying they were turning their focus to the WWE and announcing at the time it was the end of their basketball careers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.