Cavaliers embarrass Mavericks in 1st game since Dallas' Luka Doncic trade

The Dallas Mavericks were far from energized in their first game since the team traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and acquired Anthony Davis.

The Mavericks allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers 91 points at halftime and lost the game 144-101.

"Everyone was just locked in even with the trade and everything that was going on today," Cavs star Evan Mobley said after the game. "We started hot and kept our foot on the gas."

Sam Merrill added nine 3-pointers for Cleveland. The Cavaliers made 16 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 26 in total.

"We were at 80 (points) with like four minutes left, and I was like, ‘Man, let’s try to get 100,’" Merrill said. "But these games aren’t always easy. I’ve been a part of games where everyone is out, and it’s a close game because it’s hard to have the right mindset in a game like this.

"It’s such a credit to the starters to come out and play the right way and communicate and defend and share the basketball. To get out to that big lead and then the bench guys come in and keep it going. I’ve been a part of some 80s but 90 (at halftime) is crazy."

It was the closing of a wild day for the Mavericks. Dallas woke up, and its five-time All-Star was abruptly traded to the Lakers.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison defended the deal before the game.

"I understand why [fans] would be shocked, initially," Harrison told the Dallas Morning News.

"But I do believe that we positioned ourselves to win now and also win in the future. And that’s ultimately the goal and why we’re here. It’s one of those things where it’s my job to make the tough decisions that put our goals first and foremost."

Doncic’s $207 million extension is set to expire this year, and he was due for a supermax that was worth over $340 million. Plus, he was soon able to opt out of any other deals. So, Harrison wanted security. Now, he’s not eligible for the supermax anymore.

"We really feel like we got ahead of what was going to be a tumultuous summer, him being eligible for the supermax and also a year away from him being able to opt out of any contract," Harrison said. "And so we really felt like we got out in front of that. We know teams, they’ve had it out there, teams have been loading up to try to sign him once that comes available."

Doncic thanked fans for their support while he was with Dallas. He did not mention the Mavericks in his goodbye message.

Fox News' Ryan Morik and the Associated Press contributed to this report.