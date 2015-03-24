Cavaliers coach David Blatt says team has "lot of work to do" as they make run toward title

Cavaliers first-year coach David Blatt is aware his team is being picked to win an NBA title.

Blatt, though, says such predictions are "unfair" to other quality teams in the league and knows the Cavs "have a lot of work to do before we can start claiming anything."

It's not a stretch to think the Cavs will be in the mix for a championship. With stars LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving, Cleveland has the talent to play with anyone. The key for the Cavs is how that trio meshes and what kind of contributions the team gets from reserves.

Blatt often points to the defending champion San Antonio Spurs as a model for his team and others. Blatt says the Spurs play "beautiful winning basketball" and he has deep respect for coach Gregg Popovich and his players.